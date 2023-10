The actresses wore a beautiful Indo- Western Outfit and was seen greeting the paps before posing .Take a look at the video.

Thank You For Coming: Bollywood upcoming film 'Thank You For Coming' actresses are busy promoting their film .Shehnaaz Gill, who will soon be seen in film alongside Kusha Kapila, Bhumi Pednekar and Shibani Bedi, was recently papped outside the sets of a TV reality show. The actresses wore a beautiful Indo- Western Outfit and was seen greeting the paps before posing.Bhumi Pednekar looked sizzling in a pink saree and Shehnaaz Gill looked super Hot in an Indo-western co-ord set .whereas the other actresses also looks stylish. Recently the producer of the film was also snapped at a stand-up comedy special event as a part of the promotional activity. Since the promotions began the actresses have flooded the internet with some gorgeous looks. The film is all set to hit the theaters on 6 October. Take a look at the video to know more.