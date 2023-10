Bhumi Pednekar's film Thank You For Coming has been released in theatres. This film has been directed by Karan Boolani, while Riya Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are its producers.

Thank You For Coming Public Review: The much-awaited film 'Thank You For Coming` was released today. Thank You For Coming stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, and Natasha Rastogi. According to the public, it is a good movie, but Shehnaaz Gill deserved a bigger role. The movie revolves around Bhumi Pednekar and it encourages women to live life king size.Actress Bhumi Pednekar has played the lead role in the film. Along with him, Shehnaaz Gill and Kusha Kapila appeared in supporting roles in the film. The story of the film revolves around the character of Bhumi. Anil Kapoor is also playing a small role in this film. Let us tell you that this film is about women's empowerment. In Thank You For Coming, you are going to see the story of the lives of five girls and the relationships related to them.