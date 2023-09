Sonam Kapoor joins Shehnaaz Gill and others for a hilarious stand-up comedy extravaganza in Mumbai. Watch the video to know more.

Sonam Kapoor, the fashionista of Bollywood, recently added a touch of glamour to a side-splitting stand-up comedy event in Mumbai. Alongside the lively and talented Shehnaaz Gill and other renowned comedians, Sonam brought her infectious energy and wit to the stage, leaving the audience in stitches. This star-studded laughter-filled evening was a delightful treat for comedy enthusiasts and fans alike. Thank You For Coming is a film that speaks about women pleasures when it comes to sex, and this is one of the subjects that hardly anyone has touched in commercial filmmaking. After Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor is back with another chic flick that is garnering a lot of attention. Along with the film, the star cast of the film, briefly Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, are making a lot of headlines due to the outfits that they have been wearing in the film and in the promotion.