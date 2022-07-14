videos

Thank You: Raashii Khanna has THIS special thing to say about her co-star Naga Chaitanya [Watch Video]

Superstar Naga Chaitanya starrer movie Thank You's trailer was released in Hyderabad recently. At the event actress Raashii Khanna opens up on her co-star and more. Watch the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    July 14, 2022 10:02 AM IST

Thank You Trailer Launch: South star Naga Chaitanya and Raashii Khanna's starrer movie Thank You's trailer is finally out. The trailer was released in Hyderabad on July 12. South superstar Naga Chaitanya along with the actress Raashii Khanna was seen at the trailer launch of his film Thank You. Naga Chaitanya was looking handsome in his casual look. His co-star Rakhi Khanna was looking stunning in her pink saree at the trailer launch. Actress Raashii Khanna opens up on co-star Naga Chaitanya and about the film. Thank You is a drama film directed by Vikram K Kumar. The film is slated to release on 22 July 2022.

