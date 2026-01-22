‘The 50’ House Tour: Exclusive sneak peek into the reality show’s set [Video]

BollywoodLife brings viewers an exclusive sneak peek into The 50 with a special house tour led by Team BollywoodLife. The video takes audiences inside the grand and much-talked-about reality show set, showcasing its royal design, intense vibe, and larger-than-life scale.

BollywoodLife presents you with an exclusive tour of ‘The 50’ house. Get ready for one of the most awaited reality shows! This insider video takes us to the set that’s been so talked about. It gives us a look at the grand design, dramatic ambience and spaces that will play a crucial role in the game. The show will telecast on Colors TV and JioHotstar 50 people with diverse backgrounds compete in intense challenges, mind games, and strategy battles. The building designed to test people’s patience, associations and adaptability is more powerful than just the house. The television show’s format and execution is by Endemol Shine India, the producers of the show. Global Banijay Group oversees production and distribution of the show. If, talented team who brings big global successes in the reality world, guarantee delivery of competitive, high quality formats with engaging viewing.