At the special screening of The Archies, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in best of her moods. She even motivated and predicted a bright future for Agastya Nanda. Here's how.

The Archies special screening was held yesterday in Mumbai. Zoya Akhtar's director venture marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and many more. At the special screening, a lot of celebrities made their presence felt. The Bachchans, The Khans and more came out to support the next generation of stars. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and more, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also posed with all.

Now a video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the event has gone viral in which she seems to be giving an advice to nephew Agastya Nanda. As the young star poses for the shutterbugs, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan screams, "Agy solo, solo... Agy, get used to it." It looks like Aishwarya has already predicted a bright future for Agastya and seems to be implying that he would walk many more red carpets and attend many more screenings of his future films. Abhishek Bachchan can also be seen smiling. Check out the video above.