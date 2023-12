Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is going to make her Bollywood debut. Not just Suhana, Agastya ...

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is going to make her Bollywood debut. Not just Suhana, Agastya along with other Bollywood star kids plays a major role in the film. Last night there was a screening of the film The Archies where many big actors of the industry had come to encourage them. Recently, the star cast of The Archies was seen in a very stylist avatar at an event. Let us tell you that Suhana was looking very beautiful in a black bodycon dress. Let us tell you that the movie is getting very good reviews from celebrities. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has also praised the movie and Suhana Khan. For more information please watch the video