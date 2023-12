At the premiere of "The Archies," Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late Sridevi, captivated everyone's attention with her awe-inspiring ...

At the premiere of "The Archies," Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late Sridevi, captivated everyone's attention with her awe-inspiring tribute. Dressed in her mother's elegant gown, Khushi looked absolutely breathtaking. The gown, a cherished piece from Sridevi's collection, beautifully highlighted Khushi's style and grace. The choice to wear her mother's gown showcased Khushi's deep love and respect for her iconic mother. She teamed it with a diamond necklace and did her hair in an updo. Sridevi had worn the same gown years back but she kept her hair open with brighter lipstick. Netizens felt emotional and endeared with Khushi Kapoor's special gesture for her mom. Khushi Kapoor has already graced many magazine covers. As she walked the red carpet, fans couldn't help but be moved by the emotional significance of the moment. Fans showered Khushi with praise and words of encouragement, acknowledging her strength and bravery in honoring her mother's memory.