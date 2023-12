The Archies is creating quite a buzz in the film world. Directed by the talented Zoya Akhtar, this much-anticipated film ...

The Archies is creating quite a buzz in the film world. Directed by the talented Zoya Akhtar, this much-anticipated film is set to release on December 7, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. It boasts an incredible star cast featuring Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. It's an extra special moment for Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya as this will mark their debut in the film industry. All eyes are on these star kids now. The trailer of The Archies has been receiving tons of love, and people simply can't stop praising the talented cast. A special screening of the film took place in Mumbai, and it was attended by several big names from Bollywood, including Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more. The Bachchan family arrived to support Agastya for his debut film. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and others arrived to support him.