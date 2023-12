Hrithik Roshan's ladylove Saba Azad faced some online trolling during the premiere event of "The Archies." Netizens apparently commented ...

Hrithik Roshan's ladylove Saba Azad faced some online trolling during the premiere event of "The Archies." Netizens apparently commented on her hairstyle, comparing it to a jalebi. Netizens pointed out Saba Azad’s unique hairstyle. A user wrote, ‘Kya mazburi rahi hogi, Most handsome ladke ki yeh jalebi hair wali ladki gf hai.’ Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are such a hot couple and they always grab attention wherever they go. It's great to see them confident in their love and not afraid to show it off to the world. They definitely set some major relationship goals. Hrithik and Saba officially confirmed their relationship at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party in 2022. They were seen holding hands while posing for the paparazzi. Before Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan for a long time, but unfortunately, they decided to part ways. Watch the video to know more.