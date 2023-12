The Archies Screening, Jaya Bachchan found herself in the spotlight once again. However, this time, the paparazzi got on her ...

The Archies Screening, Jaya Bachchan found herself in the spotlight once again. However, this time, the paparazzi got on her nerves, and she couldn't hold back her frustration. In a moment captured by the flashing cameras, Jaya Bachchan expressed her annoyance, telling the paparazzi, "Don't shout". The incident occurred amidst the glitz and glamour of the star-studded event, where celebrities and media gathered to celebrate The Archies Screening. At the red carpet, Jaya Bachchan scolded the paparazzi as they shouted at her to pose. In a video shared on Instagram, Jaya is seen losing her cool as she says, “Chillao mat (don't shout).” In another video, Jaya is seen posing with Tina Ambani when she lost her cool yet again.The Bachchan family was in full attendance at the screening to support Agastya. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and other members of the Bachchan-Nanda family posed together.