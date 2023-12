Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are said to be the latest IT couple of Bollywood. At The Archies special screening, the two were papped together, again!

Last evening, a special screening of The Archies was held by the makers. The Netflix's film marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and many more. There is great buzz around it given the names attached to it. The special screening was a glamorous event as a lot of celebrities showed up to support the next Gen. From Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more, it was a celebrity galore at The Archies screening. The newest alleged lovebirds of Bollywood, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur also made their presence felt. An inside video from the screening reveals that the two of them did not leave each other's side at all. They aren't shy anymore and seem to be quite open about their bond. It was recently that Ananya Panday was papped wearing a t-shirt that had 'Kapur' written on it. Check out their video from The Archies screening above.