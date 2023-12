Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is ready for her debut in Bollywood. Recently, the premiere of Bollywood Starkids' ...

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is ready for her debut in Bollywood. Recently, the premiere of Bollywood Starkids' upcoming movie The Archies was held where many big Bollywood stars including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, and Agastya came to support many Bollywood star kids. In such a situation, King Khan along with his entire family was seen in stylist style at the premiere of his daughter's first film. Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen twinning with their two sons. Suhana Khan looks very beautiful in a red dress. The movie The Archies is set to release on December 7. For more information please watch the video.