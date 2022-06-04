videos

The Archies star Suhana Khan flaunts her perfect curves in her recent post – must watch

Bollywood actress Suhana Khan flaunts her perfect curve in a black crop top. Suhana Khan has made headlines many times, but this time she is seen in the headlines due to her looks and fitness.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 4, 2022 8:00 AM IST

Suhana Khan: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is going to make her Bollywood debut soon. Let us tell you that due to being a star kid, the media and people keep an eye on Suhana Khan. Suhana Khan has made headlines many times, but this time she is seen in the headlines due to her looks and fitness. Suhana has recently posted some of her pictures on social media, in which she is looking very beautiful. Well, people are stunned to see Suhana's perfect figure in the pictures. Suhana has carried blue jeans with a black crop top. Check out the video for more info.

