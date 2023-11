As The Archies is all set to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix, the makers have begun the promotion ...

As The Archies is all set to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix, the makers have begun the promotion of the film. And today, Suhana and Agastya even performed together on the stage at their film event. Fans are absolutely smitten by the adorable dance moves of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. These two star kids have been capturing hearts with their cute and impressive dance skills. Whether it's grooving to the latest Bollywood beats or showcasing their own unique moves, Suhana and Agastya have been wowing fans with their talent and charm. Social media has been buzzing with videos and pictures of their dance performances, and fans can't help but gush over their incredible skills and undeniable cuteness. It's clear that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, are proving to be talented performers in their own right.