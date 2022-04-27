videos

Watch Next

Videos

Shah Rukh Khan's Latest Diwali Advertisement Winning Hearts, Promoting Small And Local Businesses With Beautiful Message: Watch

News and Gossip

Hey Ranveer Singh, check out some Gully Boys from the 90s and we are sure you will love them too! Watch videos

News and Gossip

[All Videos] Proud mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just can't stop clicking pictures of Aaradhya during her Annual Day performance

News and Gossip

[Videos] A Shah Rukh Khan film, The Incredibles - Here's what Aryan Khan's filmography looks like

The cost of Shah Rukh Khan's home MANNAT's new nameplate designed by Gauri Khan will leave you SHOCKED

Did you know the cost of Shahrukh Khan's new nameplate price? SRK's new nameplate is designed by his wife and ace designer Gauri Khan. Watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 27, 2022 11:05 AM IST

Shahrukh Khan: The iconic nameplate of Shahrukh Khan's house Mannat has been changed, but did you know the price of Shahrukh Khan's new nameplate price? As per reports, "Shah Rukh Khan's new Mannat nameplate has been designed under the supervision of his super talented interior designer wife Gauri Khan. She, who is an ace designer herself suggested a revamp of their nameplate and it was decided for quite a time now. And finally, they did. SRK never gets into these details, as the boss of the house is Gauri, and whatever she decides the family happily accepts. Indeed the choice is great as the response they are getting from the fans is endearing."

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all