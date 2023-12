Get ready for an exciting lineup of Indian web series in 2024. From "The Family Man 3" to "Farzi 2," ...

Get ready for an exciting lineup of Indian web series in 2024. From "The Family Man 3" to "Farzi 2," fans are in for a treat as their favorite shows continue to captivate audiences. In "The Family Man 3," the thrilling journey of Srikant Tiwari, played by the talented Manoj Bajpayee, takes a new turn as he faces new challenges both professionally and personally.

Meanwhile, "Farzi 2" promises to bring back the charm and wit that made the first season a hit. With its engaging storyline and stellar cast, fans can expect more twists, turns, and a whole lot of entertainment. But that's not all! There are several other highly anticipated web series set to release in 2024. With gripping narratives, talented actors, and top-notch production values, these web series are sure to keep viewers hooked and entertained in 2024. Get ready for a year filled with suspense, romance, and unforgettable moments on the digital screen.