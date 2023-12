"The Freelancer" and "Guns & Gulaabs" are two action-packed series that you definitely don't want to miss out on this ...

"The Freelancer" and "Guns & Gulaabs" are two action-packed series that you definitely don't want to miss out on this weekend. After the tremendous success of Gadar 2, Jawan, Tiger 3 and Animal at the Indian box office, it's evident that people are craving heart-pounding action and gripping drama more than ever before. These series are perfect for all the action movie enthusiasts out there who love thrilling storylines and intense moments. All these series have been receiving rave reviews, and people are going crazy for them. So, grab your popcorn, get comfortable, and get ready for an adrenaline-pumping weekend filled with action and excitement. Watch the video to know more. Amidst the eager anticipation of fans awaiting the film's release on OTT platforms, a recent update suggests that "Tiger 3" will be available on Amazon Prime Video after 20th December and “Animal” will be available on Netflix in the first or second week of January 2024.