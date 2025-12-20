The Great Shamsuddin Family: Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Juhi Babbar's fun take on family drama [Exclusive]

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife, Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Juhi Babbar candidly opened up about their personal lives and family dynamics. During a recent interview, the trio discussed their experiences related to family drama both on-screen and off-screen. The two talked about how society expects them to be and how their families pressure them to do things.

The film is based on Bani Ahmed, played by Kritika Kamra. Bani is a writer on a deadline who has gone home to her family. However, her family, which seems completely dysfunctional, will cramp her style. The family is said to be a chaotic mix of cultures and complicated relationships. The film also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar, Farida Jalal, Purab Kohli and many others. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar, as it released on 12 December 2025.