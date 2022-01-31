videos

Watch Next

Videos

Gehraiyaan actress Ananya Panday gets trolled for being uncomfortable in short dress; netizens say 'Struggle queen ke kapde bhi struggle karte hai' – watch video

Videos

Deepika Padukone gets TROLLED for wearing a hot RED dress; netizens question 'Why is she getting inspired by Urfi Javed?'

Entertainment News

Kapil Sharma's 2-year-old daughter Anayra playing the drums on her own is the cutest thing on the internet today – watch video

Trailers

Kapil Sharma - I’m not done yet: Ace Comedian REVEALS hilarious moment of how he proposed wife Ginni – watch video

The Kapil Sharma Show: Deepika Padukone wants Kapil Sharma to direct, produce and be her co-star in a comedy film; comedian has an epic reaction – Watch

Deepika Padukone, who is promoting her film Gehraiyaan, will be seen in the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The promo of the episode has been released.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    January 31, 2022 1:02 PM IST

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the promotions of Gehraiyaan which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th February 2022. She will be seen in the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, and the promo of the same has been released. In the promo, Kapil asks Deepika if she has ever thought of doing a comedy film with a guy who is trending on Twitter, and the actress replies that she wants Kapil to direct and be her co-star and also produce the film. To this Kapil replies, “Saari daulat lelo aap, lagado (on film).” Kapil’s answer leaves the actress in splits.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all