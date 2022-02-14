videos

The Kapil Sharma Show: Madhuri Dixit REVEALS how she feels when men flirt with her – Watch Video

Madhuri Dixit will be seen in one of the upcoming episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her series The Fame Game.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    February 14, 2022 3:26 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix’s The Fame Game and to promote the series she will be seen in one of the upcoming episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma always flirts with actresses who come on his show and he will be doing the same with Madhuri as well. Not just Kapil, but Madhuri’s co-stars, Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul are also seen flirting with her in the promo. So, when Kapil asks Madhuri how she feels when everyone around her flirts with her, the actress replies, “Mujhe Dr. Nene (her husband) yaad aajate hai ekdum se (I suddenly remember Dr.Nene).”

