The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh's reaction to the comedian flirting with his wife Deepika Padukone will make you go ROFL [WATCH VIDEO]
Ranveer Singh appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Jayeshbhai Jordaar and pulled comedian's leg over flirting with Deepika Padukone.
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1