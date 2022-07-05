videos

The Kapil Sharma Show: Upasana Singh opens up on quitting the show; says, 'There was no job satisfaction'

Former cast member of The Kapil Sharma Show Upasana Singh revealed why she left the show despite being paid well for her character. Watch this video to know the exact reason.

Satakshi Singh   |    July 5, 2022 11:02 AM IST

Upasana Singh: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the best stand-up comedy and talk shows. Comedian Kapil Sharma is best known for his sense of humor. He interacts with celebrity guests about their latest films on the show and makes the audience laugh at his jokes. The show has a team of great people portraying memorable characters and some of them are very famous among the audience. In a recent interview former Kapil Sharma Show cast member Upasana Singh revealed why she left the show. She was being paid well for her character in the show but she wasn't satisfied with her work. Watch this video to know the whole story.

