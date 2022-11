Bollywood Director Vivek Agnihotri's highly-acclaimed film 'The Kashmir Files' is once again faced fresh controversy after Nadav Lapid, the IFFI`s jury head, termed the movie as 'vulgar' and 'inappropriate'

The Kashmir File row: Director Vivek Agnihotri's film "The Kashmir Files," which was in constant controversy before and after its release, has once again become embroiled in a fresh controversy. This time, the reason for the fuss is the statement made by IFFI's jury head, Nadav Lapid, in which he called the film The Kashmir Files 'vulgar and inappropriate.' This remark was made by Lapid during the closing ceremony of the "International Film Festival of India." At the same time, several film Bollywood personalities, including actors Darshan Kumar and Anupam Kher, who played the lead roles in the film, have responded strongly to Lapid's remark on the film. Watch Video.