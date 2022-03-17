videos

Watch Next

Videos

The Kashmir Files: After Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri REVEALS why his movie was not promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show – Watch

Videos

Kangana Ranaut to Yami Gautam, Watch the celebrities reaction on Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'

Videos

The Kashmir Files: From #BoycottKapilSharmaShow to people being assaulted in cinema halls, controversies that will shock you

Entertainment News

The Kashmir Files: Woman has a massive meltdown after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film – watch

The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher reveals he cried before and after shooting every scene; here's why [WATCH]

The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and others pivotal roles.

Nikita Thakkar   |    March 17, 2022 8:00 AM IST

In an exclusive interview for DNA, the director of The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher got candid about the film and the response it has received. In conversation with DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Anupam Kher revealed that he used to cry while filming the hard hitting scenes. He was asked about his connection with Kashmir and whether was it of any advantage while shooting for The Kashmir Files. The actor revealed that he did not act in this film rather he communicated his feeling through the story. Vivek Agnihotri too spoke about how he is unhappy with "reduction of Kashmiri Padits' pain in numbers." He mentioned that it is unfair that anyone dies in a communal incident in independent India.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all