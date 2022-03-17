The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher reveals he cried before and after shooting every scene; here's why [WATCH]

The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and others pivotal roles.

In an exclusive interview for DNA, the director of The Kashmir Files and actor got candid about the film and the response it has received. In conversation with DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Anupam Kher revealed that he used to cry while filming the hard hitting scenes. He was asked about his connection with Kashmir and whether was it of any advantage while shooting for The Kashmir Files. The actor revealed that he did not act in this film rather he communicated his feeling through the story. Vivek Agnihotri too spoke about how he is unhappy with "reduction of Kashmiri Padits' pain in numbers." He mentioned that it is unfair that anyone dies in a communal incident in independent India.