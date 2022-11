View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

The Kashmir Files director strongly slammed Israel filmmaker Nadav Lapid after he called his film propaganda and vulgar at IFFI. Nadav's unsavory comments have bought him a lot of criticism and now Vivek Agnihotri shared an exclusive video with BollywoodLife where he challenged that he will stop making films even if one incident from the film is proven wrong. The Kashmir Files is based on the Kashmiri Pandits genocide and the film touched million of hearts and created a storm at the box office. Along with Vivek, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi too have slammed the Israel filmmaker fir his comments about the film.