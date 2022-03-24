The Kashmir Files to A Wednesday: List of small budget films that have earned big box office collection - Watch

The most recent example of a hit small budget film is Vivek Agniotri's The Kashmir Files. The film does not have big stars and but done really well on box office with less promotion and marketing. Similarly, there are a lot of films that have been made on low budget and have earned well on social media. Let's take a look at some of these films.

Pratibha Katariya | March 24, 2022 6:14 PM IST