The Kashmir Files to A Wednesday: List of small budget films that have earned big box office collection - Watch

List of small budget films that have earned big box office collection : Whenever we think of a big blockbuster film, the first thing that crosses our mind is a film that's being made on a huge budget, a film that has got a sizzling item numbers and big Bollywood stars. However, there are a few small budget Bollywood films that have a great plot and good actors and which have been an instant hit on the box office. The most recent example of a hit small budget film is Vivek Agniotri's The Kashmir Files. The film does not have big stars and but done really well on box office with less promotion and marketing. Similarly, there are a lot of films that have been made on low budget and have earned well on social media. Let's take a look at some of these films.