Adah Khan Interview: After the success of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story', actress Adah Sharma in an exclusive conversation talks about the theme of the movie which grabbed headlines. Adah Sharma said that everyone from the Prime Minister to the common man promoted the film. “From the Prime Minister to the common man and even internationally, everyone promoted the film. Activists wrote a lot about the film. Because terrorism is a world problem," said Adah Sharma. She added, "From a young girl to her mother, across age groups, we were able to touch everyone." Must watch the video to know more.