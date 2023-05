The West Bengal government has banned 'The Kerala Story' citing concerns about potential hate crimes and violence. The controversy surrounding the film has intensified after the director revealed a crew member received a threatening message. Watch Video

The Kerala Story Banned: The West Bengal government has announced a ban on the film, citing concerns about potential hate crimes and violence. This decision was made just moments after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of funding a similar film on Bengal to the controversial 'Kashmir Files'. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has declared the film tax-free, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to watch the movie with his cabinet colleagues at a special screening. The controversy surrounding 'The Kerala Story' has intensified after the film's director, Sudipto Sen, revealed that a crew member had received a threatening message. Watch the video to know about the controversy. Watch Entertainment videos.