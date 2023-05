The controversy surrounding The Kerala Story continues as the film's producer expresses gratitude towards the government and fans for their support, emphasizing the importance of box office collections as a measure of success. Watch Entertainment Videos.

The Kerala Story box office: The controversy surrounding the banned film 'The Kerala Story' continues to escalate, with the film's director Sudipto Sen revealing that a crew member received a threatening message. The West Bengal government banned the film citing concerns about potential hate crimes and violence, while the Madhya Pradesh government declared the film tax-free. In a recent press conference, the movie's producer expressed gratitude towards the government and fans for their support and emphasized the importance of box office collections as a measure of a film's success. As the controversy rages on, the film's fate remains uncertain. Watch Entertainment Videos.