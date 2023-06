The Lead Actors Of The Night Manager Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl at the shoot Of The Kapil Sharma Show . Watch the video .

The Night Manager is a Hindi-language crime thriller television series created by Sandeep Modi, which serves as a remake of the British television series. It is based on the John Le Carre's novel .It is the first Indian TV series set to feature on the new cover authored by John le Carre .The Night Manager stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, with Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.

Its first part received mostly positive reviews with praise directed towards the screenplay, production values, performances (particularly Kapoor, Kapur and Shome) and the direction.