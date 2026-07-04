The Only Cop Allowed to Sing Professionally? Who is IGL Season 2 Winner Constable Kapil Dinkar?

In this video, we break down the most viral moment from Samay Raina's hit comedy show, India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2. Watch how Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Kapil Dinkar walked onto the stage in full uniform and won everyone's hearts with his incredible singing, quick wit, and savage jokes, including a cheeky dig at Ranveer Allahbadia. Discover the inspiring story of this multi-talented cop who is also a published author and the only one in his department with official permission to pursue music. Watch until the end to see how he scored a perfect 10 out of 10 and took home a whopp

In this video, we break down the most viral moment from Samay Raina’s hit comedy show, India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2. Watch how Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Kapil Dinkar walked onto the stage in full uniform and won everyone's hearts with his incredible singing, quick wit, and savage jokes, including a cheeky dig at Ranveer Allahbadia. Discover the inspiring story of this multi-talented cop who is also a published author and the only one in his department with official permission to pursue music. Watch until the end to see how he scored a perfect 10 out of 10 and took home a whopping 1.5 Lakh cash prize.