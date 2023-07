Kajol looked stunning in a red dress at the screening of her latest web series, The Trial. The actress was the center of attention as she walked the red carpet, posing for photographers and greeting fans.

Kajol looked stunning in a red dress at the screening of her latest web series, The Trial. The actress was the center of attention as she walked the red carpet, posing for photographers and greeting fans. Her dress was a bold choice as Kajol pulled it off with confidence and grace. She completed her look with a pair of strappy heels letting the dress speak for itself. The screening was a star-studded affair, with several celebrities in attendance, but Kajol was the one who stole the show. Her performance in the web series has already received praise, and her appearance at the screening only added to the excitement surrounding the show. Overall, it was a night of glamour and entertainment, with Kajol leading the way. Her red dress was a highlight of the evening, and she proved once again that she is one of the most talented and stylish actresses in Bollywood.