Arjun Kapoor made a statement at 'The Trial' screening of Kajol's latest web series, sporting an all-black ensemble. The actor looked dapper in a black shirt,

Arjun Kapoor made a statement at 'The Trial' screening of Kajol's latest web series, sporting an all-black ensemble. The actor looked dapper in a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes, with a black leather jacket adding a touch of edginess to his look. He completed his outfit with a pair of aviator sunglasses, giving him a cool and stylish vibe. The screening was held in a private theater, and the event was attended by several celebrities, including Kajol herself. Arjun was seen chatting with Kajol, and the two seemed to be in high spirits. The web series, which is set to release soon, has generated a lot of buzz in the industry, and the screening was eagerly anticipated. Arjun's presence at the event added to the excitement, and his stylish appearance made him stand out from the crowd.Overall, it was a night of glamour and entertainment, Arjun's all-black look was a highlight of the evening, and he proved once again that he is one of the most stylish actors in the industry.