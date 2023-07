Bollywood actress Kajol has been making waves with her latest fashion statement. The star recently stepped out in a stunning yellow blazer set that has left her fans swooning over the OG diva.

Bollywood actress Kajol has been making waves with her latest fashion statement. The star recently stepped out in a stunning yellow blazer set that has left her fans swooning over the OG diva. The outfit featured a bright yellow blazer with a matching pair of pants. The blazer had a unique design with a ruffled collar and a cinched waist that accentuated Kajol's curves. She paired the outfit with a pair nude wedge heels

She accessorized the outfit with a pair of gold bangles. She kept her hair and makeup simple, opting for a natural look with a pop of color on her lips.The outfit is a perfect example of how to make a statement with a bold color. The yellow blazer set is a great way to add some fun and excitement to any wardrobe. Kajol's unique design with the ruffled collar and cinched waist is also a great way to add some personality to the outfit.Overall, Kajol's stunning yellow blazer set is a perfect inspiration for anyone looking to make a statement with their fashion choices. With its bright color, unique design, and comfortable fit, it's no wonder that this outfit has left her fans swooning over the OG diva.