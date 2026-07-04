The Truth Behind Vanshaj Singh’s Shocking Elimination from Alliance Season 1

Vanshaj Singh is out of Alliance Season 1! He is the first contestant to leave the show, and it looks like house politics are to blame. In this video, we break down how the groups formed against him and what exactly caused his early elimination.

Vanshaj Singh is out of Alliance Season 1! He is the first contestant to leave the show, and it looks like house politics are to blame. In this video, we break down how the groups formed against him and what exactly caused his early elimination.