The first official trailer of Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming medical-thriller film 'The Vaccine War' has been unveiled by the makers.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles and is said to be India's first-ever Bio-science film and also a true story. The film shows the struggle of Indian scientists during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. With Vivek Agnihotri at the helm, known for his thought-provoking films, 'The Vaccine War' promises to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride, packed with suspense, drama, and unexpected twists. The trailer showcases Nana Patekar in a powerful and intense role, leaving us intrigued about his character's journey in the film.'The Vaccine War' boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Nana Patekar, who is known for his impeccable acting skills and ability to bring depth to his characters. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the stellar performances delivered by the entire cast, leaving us eagerly awaiting the film's release.As the trailer unfolds, it becomes evident that 'The Vaccine War' is not just a thrilling medical drama but also a film that aims to shed light on important issues and spark conversations about the role of vaccines in our society.