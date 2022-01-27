These are the 5 most expensive Bollywood songs ever made, watch the full video to know the full list

Bollywood has made some of the most expensive songs. Some of the Bollywood songs cost more than the budget of small budget films. Here you will know the 5 most expensive Bollywood songs ever

5 most expensive Bollywood songs: The budget of films made in Bollywood is increasing. Initially, the budget of films was in lakhs. At present, it has increased to crores and billions. Now the budget of films has increased, so it is obvious that the budget of songs of films will also be increasing. You must have heard that songs, you must have heard 'Party All Night' from Akshay Kumar's film 'Boss'. This song is considered to be one of the most expensive songs of Bollywood. Today we are going to tell you about five most expensive songs produced in Bollywood film.