videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Tadap trailer: Ahan Shetty looks as dashing and dynamic as dad Suniel Shetty and is ready to set screens on fire with Tara Sutaria

Videos

Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt to Tiger Shroff - Disha Patani: Here are the Big Bollywood weddings we are eagerly waiting for

Entertainment News

Spotted: Ranveer Singh involved in a road accident, Ranbir Kapoor seen at YRF

Entertainment News

Spotted: Manushi Chhillar seen at YRF Studio, Karan Johar visited Bunty Sachdeva’s office

Tara Sutaria celebrated her birthday with media while promoting her movie with Ahan Shetty, cake cutting and more: Watch exclusive video now

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria turned 26 today, and on this special occasion, she celebrated her birthday with the media, while promoting her movie with Ahan Shetty. Have a look at this beautiful video, cake cutting sessions,

Satakshi Singh   |    November 20, 2021 8:00 AM IST

Tara Sutaria Birthday Celebration video: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria turned 26 today, and on this special occasion, she celebrated her birthday with the media, while promoting her movie with Ahan Shetty. Have a look at this beautiful video, cake cutting sessions, and more. Tara Sutaria started her career in 2019 from the movie Student of the year 2.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all