Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif wedding: URI actor's neighbour Krushna Abhishek reveals deets about shaadi ki tayari at actor's home; 'sab andar andar ho raha'

Sorry fans, NO pictures or videos from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding; VicKat to follow DeepVeer and Virushka

Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi creates mayhem with her belly dance on Katrina Kaif's song Tip Tip - Watch

Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty REVEALS how many OTT offers he turned down to ensure his film released in theatres – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

This is how Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Secret Love story got revealed, Watch video

Neither of them has yet officially announced the marriage, nor has publicly accepted their relationship. Well, in today's video we tell you about the small mistakes of both, due to which The secret relationship between the two was revealed.

Vicky-Katrina: The news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is making headlines every day. If reports are to be believed, Duo will tie the knot between December 7 to 9. The wedding is planned to be held at Six Senses Fort Resort in Rajasthan. Although neither of them has yet officially announced the marriage, nor has publicly accepted their relationship... Well, in the video we tell you about the small mistakes of both, due to which The secret relationship between the two was revealed

