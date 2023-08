Jhumkas, the most favorite adornment of women for years, have been the hallmark of Bareilly. Know the real story of the song in this video.

Throwback Thursday: In the heart of the enchanting city of Bareilly, a tale of whimsy and romance finds its origin in the most unexpected of places—an intersection aptly named Jhumka Square. This very name invokes the memory of the iconic song 'Jhumka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein, where a simple jhumka becomes the emblem of a profound connection between love, music, and the bustling markets of this charming town. Bareilly Ke Bazar Mein' isn't just a phrase in the song; it's a nod to the town's bustling and colorful markets that have stood the test of time. From textiles to spices, these bazaars have been a source of livelihood, inspiration, and interaction for generations. The song's lyrics,'Jhumka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazar Mein,' encapsulate the beauty of life's unpredictability amidst the vibrant marketplaces. The real story behind 'Jhumka Gira Re' is a testament to how art can bridge geographical distances and cultural differences. It is a reminder that the magic of music can immortalize the essence of a place and its people, capturing the heartbeat of a town like Bareilly within its musical notes.