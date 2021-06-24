Throwback Thursday: When Amitabh Bachchan tried convincing Manmohan Desai to eat biscuits! Said, 'Yeh khane se picture chal jaati hai' - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudarshan (@notwhyral)

Superstar and maverick director worked together in some of the most notable films. Coolie, Mard, , Naseeb, are just a few from their scores of films together. No wonder then, the two shared a great personal bond, and not just a professional one. This throwback video from back in the day is testimony of how the director-actor duo used to pull each other's leg while chilling on the sets in between takes. In the video, (originally from the documentary Amitabh Bachchan - The Living Legend), Bachchan in his original swag, tries to convince Manmohan Desai to eat biscuits. The director refuses to even taste one and says he doesn't like biscuits-viscuits. But Big B makes a solid case for the same and says, "ispe likka hai yeh khane se picture chal jaati hai". Desai retorts with, "you need it". The fun video is truly a gem when it comes to throwbacks and we are sure fans will be delighted to see this fun side of the megastar. Also, if you haven't noticed, the guy in the video, in blue, is Manmohan Desai's son, Ketan Desai. BTW, can you guess which movie sets is this from?