Parveen Babi was a talented and iconic actress in Bollywood, known for her beauty and acting prowess. Know why did she run without clothes on the road in this video.

Parveen Babi's name comes in the list of the famous and talented actresses of Bollywood. Her love life was as hit as she was in films. From Amitabh Bachchan to Mahesh Bhatt, Parveen Babi's name was associated with many actors. Once she even ran on the road half-clothed to stop her boyfriend, but first of all let's talk about her first love. Parveen Babi's first love knocked in the form of Danny Denzongpa. It is believed that this dangerous villain of Bollywood was the first partner of Parveen's life. Danny and Parveen Babi were deeply in love with each other for about four years, but for the first time Danny came to know about her mental illness when he played the conch shell. After this Danny ended the relationship with Parveen. Must watch the video for more information.