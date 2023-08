Amidst scenic hills, Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan filmed a poignant kissing scene over 3 days, igniting passion and conversation. Watch the video to know more about it.

Throwback: In a cinematic era defined by its unique stories and daring storytelling, there emerged a defining moment that left audiences intrigued and fascinated. The year was a culmination of talent, 1996, and the movie was a tapestry of emotions, woven with threads of romance and drama. Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan, two luminaries of the silver screen, came together for a project that would spark conversations and create a buzz that reverberated across the nation. You must have seen kissing scenes many times in Bollywood movies, but many times these scenes get in your mind so much that you never forget them, one such film was Raja Hindustani, which came in 1996 and proved to be a blockbuster. Not only the pairing of Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan was liked in the film, but their magical chemistry was also discussed a lot. At the same time, an anecdote related to the film is quite famous when a scene made Aamir and Karishma sweat, although the sweat was released not because of the heat, but because of the retakes. Their on-screen chemistry was electric, and the director, a visionary with a penchant for pushing boundaries, aimed to capture their emotions in a raw and intense manner.The scene in question unfolded over the course of three days, each dedicated to capturing a different facet of their characters' passionate connection.