Throwback when Raksha Bandhan star Akshay Kumar opened up on Bhumi Pednekar’s selfie addiction [watch video]

This throwback video of Akshay Kumar & Bhumi Pednekar's cute fight over social media will make you smile. Watch the video now.

Akshay Kumar & Bhumi Pednekar's throwback video: Industry's popular diva Bhumi Pednekar turns 33. The actress is well known for her acting skills and unconventional script choices. She had worked very hard on her diet for her first Bollywood debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Since then Bhumi is very much appreciated for her work in the industry. Bhumi has worked in many Bollywood films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Badhaai Ho. Fans love to watch her films. Talking about her upcoming projects Bhumi will be seen in Aanand L. Rai's Raksha Bandhan alongside actor Akshay Kumar. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022. So on this special occasion of her birthday watch this throwback video of Akshay Kumar & Bhumi Pednekar's cute fight over social media exclusively with Bollywood life.