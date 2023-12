People follow Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif not only for her acting but also for her fashion. Be it traditional or ...

People follow Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif not only for her acting but also for her fashion. Be it traditional or western outfits, actresses look amazing in everything. Recently the actress was spotted at the airport. The actress was seen at the airport in black joggers and matching tee. To make the look more spectacular, the actress wore a trench coat and black goggles. Let us tell you that the actress has recently celebrated her wedding anniversary. The Tiger 3 actress shares a huge fan following on social media and often shares her pictures and videos on social media. Katrina Kaif is one of the most liked actresses of Bollywood. For more information please watch the video.