Salman Khan's movie Tiger 3 has been making huge money at the box office since its release. The movie is also being liked a lot. Actor Emraan Hashmi's character in the movie is also being highly appreciated. Recently, the actor shared many things about working with Salman Khan in an interview. He has also expressed his opinion about the pressure of working with Bhaijaan. For more information please watch the video.