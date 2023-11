Salman Khan recently shared his thoughts on sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming films "Pathaan" and ...

Salman Khan recently shared his thoughts on sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming films "Pathaan" and "Tiger 3." He mentioned that their off-screen chemistry is even better than their on-screen chemistry. In a recent interview, Salman Khan expressed his concern about fans pouring milk on his posters, stating that it is not cool and can be dangerous. He emphasized that earning his respect does not come from such actions. Salman Khan urged fans to enjoy his films but to refrain from pouring milk on his posters, as it can lead to accidents. Instead, he suggested offering milk to poor children, which would be a more meaningful gesture. Salman Khan also mentioned that their off-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan is fantastic, and when the on-screen chemistry is already so good, it reflects their strong bond off-screen as well. It's great to see these two superstars sharing a great camaraderie both on and off the screen. Watch the video to know more.