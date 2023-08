The release of Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, has been making news due to its storyline where Tara Singh goes across the India-Pakistan border. According to reports, even Salman Khan's character in Tiger 3 is expected to venture into Pakistan. Watch video .

Tiger 3: One of the most successful movies of 2001 was Gadar. Its moving narrative, outstanding performances, and script are all credited with its enormous success. Gadar 2 has debuted in theaters and is gaining popularity all over again. Since Sunny Deol hasn't appeared on the big screen after a long break, fans from all across the nation are swarming to theaters to watch him. The plot centers around Sunny's character Tara traveling to Pakistan to get his son. The eagerly anticipated Salman Khan movie Tiger 3 is now expected to hit theaters this year and, according to sources, will also have the protagonist character entering Pakistan. According to a source involved in the project, “The story of Tiger 3 is devised in a way that leads to an epic face-off between India and Pakistan. While Salman Khan plays Tiger in Tiger 3, he will be facing off Emraan Hashmi's ISI turn of Aatish in Tiger 3. It's going to be fireworks on the screen as two spy agents from India and Pakistan are ready for an epic blast this Diwali.”