Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif will celebrate her first Valentine's Day without Vicky Kaushal as she will be busy with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shooting in Delhi

Katrina Kaif will celebrate her first Valentine's Day without Vicky Kaushal: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied knot on December 9 last year. After the wedding, the two have celebrated Christmas and New Year. But, it seems that the Newlyweds will not be able to celebrate their first Valentine's Day together after marriage. The reason for this is the shooting of Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Tiger 3'. According to reports, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were supposed to shoot the last schedule of 'Tiger 3' in January this year. However, due to the rising cases of Covid in the country, the makers had cancelled the Schedule of Delhi. However, now the makers of 'Tiger 3' have reworked the dates of their last schedule.

