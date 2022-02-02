videos

Watch Next

Songs

Dance With Me song: Salman Khan gets Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and others to groove with him – watch

Entertainment News

Vicky Kaushal flaunts his moves on Dhanush's Rowdy Baby, fans say 'Katrina Kaif se shaadi ka asar'

Videos

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal's workout video goes viral; netizens say, 'Bahu Katrina Kaif ka asar hai'

Entertainment News

Salman Khan trolled for attending a wedding; ‘Bhai ko Katrina ki shaadi ka invite nahi tha,’ say fans – watch video

Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif will celebrate her first Valentine's Day without Vicky Kaushal as she will be busy with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shooting in Delhi

Vicky Katrina: This will be Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first Valentine's Day after they get married. But seems like Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Tiger 3' ruined this day of the couple. Know the full detail here on Bollywoodlife.

Pratibha Katariya   |    February 2, 2022 8:41 PM IST

Katrina Kaif will celebrate her first Valentine's Day without Vicky Kaushal: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied knot on December 9 last year. After the wedding, the two have celebrated Christmas and New Year. But, it seems that the Newlyweds will not be able to celebrate their first Valentine's Day together after marriage. The reason for this is the shooting of Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Tiger 3'. According to reports, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were supposed to shoot the last schedule of 'Tiger 3' in January this year. However, due to the rising cases of Covid in the country, the makers had cancelled the Schedule of Delhi. However, now the makers of 'Tiger 3' have reworked the dates of their last schedule.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all